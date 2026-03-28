New stage of personnel removal from Bushehr power plant over — Likhachev

MOSCOW, March 28 /TASS/. Rosatom has removed 163 employees from the Bushehr nuclear power plant and is preparing to remove two more groups of personnel, CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Today we have completed the next stage of personnel removal from the Bushehr NPP. All 163 employees who left the station on Wednesday have already returned to our country and are on their way home. The whole process took just over three days and passed without incident. The removal of two more groups is underway. We will not delay, as soon as we are ready, we will send our comrades home in the coming days," he said.

Likhachev said that the number of those "who will remain on the site as part of the minimum necessary group is being determined, whose task will be to ensure the operability and safety of the equipment on the site, as well as the functioning of our staff accommodation village. I think it will be several dozen people.".