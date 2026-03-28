US warns allies of potential delays in Ukraine weapons shipments — media

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. Washington has warned its allies that US weapons supplies to Ukraine may be interrupted in the coming months as the Pentagon prioritizes their use for the operation against Iran, Politico reported, citing sources.

"The State Department has told allies that deliveries of munitions, especially the Patriot air defense interceptors, could get disrupted," the media outlet noted.

The warning "threatens to upend a key program for Ukraine in which allies purchase weapons from the US" for Kiev, Politico pointed out.

The Washington Post reported earlier that the Pentagon was considering whether to divert weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East. According to the newspaper, the weapons that could be diverted away from Ukraine include air defense interceptor missiles ordered through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.

The PURL initiative was launched by NATO last summer following the US decision to stop providing free weapons to Kiev. Under the program, Ukraine defines its military needs, EU countries allocate funds, purchase weapons from the US, and transfer them to Ukraine free of charge. The purchases began in August 2025, with Australia and New Zealand joining PURL in early December. Ukraine has already been given some $4 billion in funding through this program.