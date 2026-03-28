Russia says attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities deserve strong condemnation

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Aggressive attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, deserve strong condemnation from the entire international community, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The aggressors continue to raise the stakes in their war in the Middle East despite all the risks associated with this, including the danger of large-scale radioactive contamination," the diplomat noted.

"On March 27, the states that attacked Iran carried out targeted attacks on the heavy-water complex in Khondaba and the uranium ore concentrate plant in Ardakan. Almost immediately after that, reports began to arrive about new attacks in the Bushehr NPP area. These attacks deserve clear and strong condemnation from the entire international community. Blatant violations of international law continue, and those responsible for such arbitrariness should understand this.

"The leadership of the IAEA is obliged to speak more clearly about the seriousness of the threat that Iran's opponents are trying to ignore, or even deny. We hope that by promptly receiving objective information about what is happening directly on the ground from the Iranian authorities, the IAEA director general will be able to immediately and clearly convey to the aggressors a simple thought: ‘It's time for you to stop! You have already crossed the line, but you have a chance not to commit even greater atrocities, not to multiply the number of innocent victims and not to bring the tragedy to the scale of a global disaster’."

According to her, the drama of the situation is aggravated by the fact that "the states attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran simply negate the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the IAEA verification mechanisms, conventions in the field of nuclear and physical safety, as well as the agency's relevant norms.

"Carefully calibrated and internationally agreed decisions are not taken seriously by them and can be rejected at any moment in favor of their selfish interests and geopolitical conjuncture," the diplomat said. "We strongly condemn this destructive course. Those who are conducting it need to stop immediately.".