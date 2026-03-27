Lithuania finds challenging to pay for trucks parking in Belarus

VILNIUS, March 27. /TASS/. Lithuanian politicians and businessmen dealing with cargo transportation are trying to understand how to pay Belarus for heavy haulers parked on secure sites without violating sanctions against Minsk, chairman of the Seimas [local parliament] foreign policy committee Remigijus Motuzas told LRT radio station.

"I requested a meeting with Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas, so that he clarifies whether such payments are interpreted as violations of the sanctions regime. Nobody has clear understanding of the situation," he said.

Payments via Belarusian banks included in sanction list are impossible due to sanctions. Carrying of cash across the Lithuanian border is limited by law and the authorized amount is not enough. "A mechanism is required that the carriers can use without concerns of violating sanctions," he added.

According to a Lithuanian freight carriers association, about 1,470 Lithuanian trucks and trailers stood idle in Belarus by March 24.