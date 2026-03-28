Iranian strike on airbase in Saudi Arabia leaves 12 US troops wounded

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. Twelve US troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported, citing sources.

As many as 13 US service members have been killed and over 300 have suffered injuries since the launch of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, the news agency added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that several tanker aircraft had been destroyed in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base, where US military personnel are stationed.