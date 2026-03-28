MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,140 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army up lost over 195 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, almost 160 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, roughly 130 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, over 335 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, some 265 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 55 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, according to the ministry.