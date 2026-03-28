Russia to take countermeasures if Japan poses threats to Far East’s borders — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Moscow will resort to countermeasures in case Tokyo begins posing threats to Russia’s Far Eastern borders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS on Saturday.

"We continue closely monitoring the current situation and if Japan's further steps entail challenges and threats to Russia's Far Eastern borders, we will resort to adequate countermeasures to ensure that our defense capability is in no way affected," the Russian diplomat said in an interview with TASS.