Iran damages Emirates Global Aluminum severely — TV

TUNIS, March 28. /TASS/. Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), an Emirati aluminum producer, has suffered significant damage from an Iranian missile and drone attack, Asharq TV channel quoted its EGA CEO Abdulnasser Ibrahim Saif Bin Kalban as saying.

Several employees were injured, but none of them badly.

"Damage assessment at the facility in the Khalifa industrial zone in Abu Dhabi continues," Abdulnasser Ibrahim Saif Bin Kalban said.

On Saturday morning, Al Hadath TV channel reported that as a result of rocket fire from Iran, two fires broke out near the Khalifa industrial zone, and at least five people were injured by of falling rocket fragments.