MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Western Europe will become the first victim of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky's blackmail if nuclear weapons fall into his hands, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said on Saturday.

"Western Europe to be the first to fall victim to nuclear blackmail by Zelensky if nuclear weapons fall into his hands," she said in an interview with Izvestia daily.

"He will not just be demanding money and weapons, he will be requesting from them conditions to uphold his regime," she added.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated earlier that Britain and France are actively working toward providing Ukraine with these weapons and delivery systems. According to information at the SVR’s disposal, the plans include clandestinely transferring European components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine.

The French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option.