At least 13 people killed, over 50 injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s Kermanshah

CAIRO, March 27. /TASS/. At least 13 people, including two children and four women, died after US-Israeli airstrikes on the Kermanshah province in western Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the attacks targeted residential quarters in the city of Kermanshah and a neighborhood in the province’s eastern part. At least 56 people were injured.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.