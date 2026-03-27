Senior lawmaker sees US visit by Russian legislators as historic

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. The US visit by a delegation of the Russian State Duma (lower house of the parliament) can be considered historic, Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"The State Duma delegation is about to conclude its visit to the United States, which took place at the invitation of US Congress members. The visit can be considered historic," Nikonov told reporters.

It was "the first visit in a long time," he pointed out.