Novak instructs to prepare draft decree on gasoline export ban

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed the Ministry of Energy to prepare a draft government decree banning gasoline exports from April 1, 2026, the Russian Cabinet said after meeting on the situation on the domestic petroleum products market.

"Alexander Novak instructed the Ministry of Energy in conclusion of the meeting to prepare the draft decree prohibiting gasoline exports from April 1, 2026," the government said.

This measure is aimed at stabilizing prices and ensuring priority fuel supplies to the domestic market.