Lithuania cannot lift sanctions on Belarusian fertilizers unilaterally — lawmaker

VILNIUS, March 27. /TASS/. Lithuania cannot unilaterally cancel sanctions imposed by the European Union on Belarusian fertilizers, chairman of the Seimas [local parliament] foreign policy committee Remigijus Motuzas told reporters.

"Even if Lithuania wants to cancel or soften sanctions on fertilizers from Belarus, it cannot do that. The unilateral decision is impossible," the lawmaker said.

The position declared by the resolution of EU member-countries that renewed sanctions against Minsk for one year on February 26 is decisive, Motuzas noted. "Sanctions were extended for fertilizers also. We are obliged to follow them," he added.