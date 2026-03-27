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All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Part of Iranian missile falls on complex housing TASS bureau in Israel

No casualties were reported
© Ivan Batyrev/ Andrey Shirokov/ TASS

TEL AVIV, March 28. /TASS/. A submunition from an Iranian missile has fallen on a residential complex in Tel Aviv, which houses the TASS bureau in Israel, a TASS correspondent reported.

The submunition hit one of the complex’s buildings, where TASS correspondents live. The building’s siding was damaged and some windows were shattered. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Iranian shelling of central Israel killed one person in Tel Aviv and left another two injured, the Israeli ambulance service said.

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