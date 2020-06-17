Fifth team of Armenian doctors, field engineers arrives in Syria

YEREVAN, June 17. /TASS/. The fifth mission of Armenian medical workers and field engineers has been deployed in Syria until October 2020, the press service of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Wednesday.

"On June 16, the humanitarian mission to Syria was rotated. With the help of our Russian counterparts, Armenian doctors and field engineers have headed for Aleppo to conduct humanitarian activities until October," the press service said.

In coming days, the field engineers will be trained and begin mine clearance.

The mission members who have ended their tenure and returned to Armenia will be put in quarantine for the next 14 days.

The first team of Armenia’s Defense Ministry arrived in Syria on a humanitarian mission in February 2019. The team comprises specialists in mine clearance and in security as well as medical workers. Since then, specialists of the Armenian humanitarian mission have demined a total area of 170,209 square meters and the doctors have provided medical services to 12,584 patients.