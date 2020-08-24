Belarus, Russian defense firm sign schedule of advanced air defense systems’ deliveries

MINSK, August 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces and the Russian defense manufacturer Almaz-Antey signed a schedule of the deliveries of advanced air defense systems to Belarus through 2025, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"A plan of interaction with Almaz-Antey Group for 2021-2025 has been signed for the deliveries of advanced air defense systems through 2025," the statement runs.

The document was signed at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum in Russia. Also at the forum, Belarus’ top brass signed a contract on two battalion sets of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers produced by the Arzamas Machine-Building Factory and a contact on receiving the first batch of four Mi-35M helicopters.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons are to be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises will put about 28,000 exhibits on view. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic displays at the Army-2020 forum.