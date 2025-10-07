Representatives of 85 countries confirm participation in Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Participants from 85 countries confirmed their participation in the Russian Energy Week 2025 to be held in Moscow on October 15-17, the Roscongress Foundation said.

"For the time being, five thousand representatives from 85 countries confirm their participation in the Russian Energy Week. The interest in this forum is growing: more than 2,200 representatives from 58 countries confirmed their participation last year in the like period of the last year. The forum will be held this year under the slogan of 'Creating the Energy of the Future Together.' Our country is preparing to receive representatives of business and research communities, politicians and experts, in order to discuss together current problems and challenges faced by the domestic and global fuel and energy sector, and share opinions on its trends and prospects of cooperation in this sphere," said Anton Kobyakov, the Russian presidential adviser and the executive secretary of the forum's steering committee.

The Russian Energy Week will again become the floor to make arrangements and agreements contributing to further development of the fuel and energy sector and strengthening of the international partnership benefiting countries and peoples, he added.

TASS is the information partner of the forum.