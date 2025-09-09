US Department of Energy upgrades outlook on Brent price for 2025 to $67.8 per barrel

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The US Department of Energy has upgraded its outlook on the average price of the Brent crude oil for 2025 by 0.86% to $67.8 per barrel from $67.22 per barrel, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Meanwhile the department predicts that the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil will fall from $68 per barrel in August to $59 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year due to growing global reserves as eight OPEC+ countries increase output. In 2026, the Brent price will average $51 per barrel, according to the Department of Energy.

Experts at the US Department of Energy expect low oil prices in early 2026 to lead to a reduction in supplies from both OPEC+ countries and a number of other producers.