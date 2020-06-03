Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Syria on Wednesday confirmed the delivery of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to the Arab republic.

"The Syrian army has received the second batch of MiG-29 from Russia within the framework of defense cooperation between our nations. The Syrians have already started using those planes for missions," the embassy said on Twitter.

Syria’s SANA news agency reported about the delivery on May 30, citing military sources.

According to the agency, the handover ceremony took place at Russia’s Hmeymim air base. Later, the aircraft were deployed at various airfields. The Russian jets were expected to start their operations in the country’s airspace on June 1.