Israel’s military operations in Gaza fully comply with international law — president

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. The operations of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip are being carried out in full compliance with international law and the accusations of war crimes are taken "totally out of context," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

"Israel abides by international law, operates by international law. Every operation is secured, and covered, and reviewed legally," he said during a briefing at his Jerusalem residence. According to him, accusing Israel of committing war crimes is taken "totally out of context."

The politician also noted that he was disappointed by such questions from the media. "Haven’t you seen [what Hamas did]? You’ve seen, you’ve all seen. You were all there, you’ve seen. So, now we’re starting in with the rhetoric about war crimes?" he noted. He reiterated that the Hamas militants are launching missiles "from the [Palestinian] kitchen onto [Israeli] children." "We have to defend ourselves, we have the full right to do so. And it’s about time that the world understands it," Herzog emphasized.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, over 1,300 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 6,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, up to 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.