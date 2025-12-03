{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Japan to allocate $25 million to Ukraine for mine clearance — Foreign Ministry

Japan intends to provide the equipment and conduct educational events

TOKYO, December 3. /TASS/. Japan will provide Ukraine with a grant of 4 billion yen (about $25 million) for mine clearance and medical assistance, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, adding that Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko exchanged documents on this matter.

Japan intends to help Kiev in mine clearance, providing the equipment, and conducting educational events, talking about Japanese technologies.

Japan has previously provided assistance to Ukraine in mine clearance. It handed over four ALIS installations, which help find mines with great accuracy, and 50 metal detectors. The Japanese Defense Ministry has sent two field engineers to Lithuania, where they will take part in the training of Ukrainian servicemen.

Regular IAEA staff changeover at Zaporozhye nuke plant takes place
"Four experts have begun to conduct safety and security monitoring activities at the nuclear site," the ZNPP said in a statement
Washington sees Umerov as possible replacement for Zelensky after Yermak scandal — expert
According to political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev, "the era of Zelensky’s rule" ended with Yermak’s resignation
Over 320 dead seals found on Caspian Sea coast in Dagestan
The source said that the number of dead animals found may grow
Russia says submits data on killings of civilians committed by Ukraine to UN, OSCE
New evidence of Ukrainian crimes is emerging, which "hardly increases its credibility in the eyes of Kiev's allies," Rodion Miroshnik said
Envoy Witkoff travels around Moscow in Aurus
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev earlier had lunch together ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
US cannot continue unlimited support for Kiev — Rubio
"You can't sustain the scale and scope of it," US Secretary of State stressed
Share of trade in national currencies close to 100% with certain countries
Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said the ruble share in export payments is about 57% now, while it was just 14% in 2021
Russia praises China's commitment to tasks set by presidents — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat specified that "the relevant departments of the Russian government's economic bloc are dealing with issues related to strengthening our cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, as well as in the humanitarian sphere"
Kiev forces in dire situation near Gaichur River after Russian army takes Dobropolye
According to the source, the enemy is losing its positions on the eastern bank of the Gaichur River, which creates conditions for liberating Varvarovka already in the immediate future
Czar Nicholas II's Faberge egg sold for record $25.7 million
Created for the Russian imperial family for Easter 1913, the piece was designed by Alma Pihl, a young jeweler and the daughter of one of Carl Faberge’s leading craftsmen
European Commission to present proposals on Russian assets seizure on December 3 — source
Concerns of Belgium and objections of the European Central Bank "did not influence the sequence of actions of the European Commission"
Lavrov stays silent about meetings with US officials so as not to ruin their careers
When asked if the conversations were meaningful, the Russian top diplomat replied in negative
Ukrainian troops driven out of Dobropolye retreating to Kamyshevakha — expert
Sergey Yurchenko said the Ukrainian army position in the Zaporozhye area is deteriorating daily
Merz' support drops to 22%, below that of Scholz's at end of term
His predecessor, Olaf Scholz, was slightly higher by the end of his term of office at 23%
New anti-Russian sanctions, continued dialogue with US: what Russian diplomat said
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow sees no significant obstacles to agreeing on the framework for a settlement in Ukraine that was discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump
Witkoff comes to Moscow to talk specifics of peace deal with Putin
Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin said the US special envoy's current visit would differ from his previous trips to Moscow
Putin begins meeting on Ukraine with Witkoff, Kushner
The talks will focus on resolving the Ukrainian crisis
Russia’s advance near Dobropolye in Zaporozhye area deprives Ukrainian army of maneuver
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on December 2 that Battlegroup East units had liberated Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region
Russian Finance Minister suggests returning to BRICS cross-border payments system idea
Anton Siluanov believes that it will be useful for everyone
West battlegroup shoots down 52 Vampire hexacopters during day — Defense Ministry
The enemy also lost 13 electronic warfare stations, 32 unmanned aircraft control points and four field ammunition depots
Putin visited frontline command center, heard report on liberation of Krasnoarmeysk
Apart from that, Commander of the Battlegroup Center Valery Solodchuk reported to the president about the progress in the elimination of a Ukrainian battlegroup near the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration
Finland not ready to offer Ukraine security guarantees, PM says
Petteri Orpo noted that Helsinki has not yet "seen any details or specific proposals on what security guarantees should look like"
Turkish expert sees Black Sea maritime attacks as having global conflict potential
Abdullah Agar believes that Turkish authorities apparently formulated their position in light of the attacks on ships in the Black Sea in line with "the need to stay away from these dangerous events"
Trump's peace plan and Russian assets situation: Kremlin’s statements to Indian media
Dmitry Peskov expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India "will be successful"
Pentagon halts contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry — German general
German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev
Global central banks purchase 53 tons of gold in October — WGC
According to WGC data, Russia became a single country in October, whose central bank reported the decline of gold reserves over the month by three metric tons
Japan signals readiness to sign peace treaty with Russia — Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that "relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult period but the course toward resolving the problem of the ownership of the 'four northern islands' and signing a peace treaty remains unchanged"
France still seeking ways to directly participate in Ukraine conflict, Russia’s SVR says
The presence of French PMCs in Ukraine will be considered by Moscow as France’s direct engagement in hostilities against Russia
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Russia’s oldest woman 120 years old — Social Fund
She lives in Grozny, in the Baisangurovsky district, a spokesperson for the Social Fund said
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
FACTBOX: Recapping US envoy Steve Witkoff’s visits to Russia
This is the sixth meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff since the beginning of the year as Washington pushes to get a peace deal done
Russia, US would have long reached agreement on Ukraine if not for Europe — WSJ
According to the French official, Europe "finds itself alone" as Washington is pulling back in the region, meaning the continent must rely more on itself
OSCE to become meaningless body if West abolishes consensus rule — Lavrov
"The attack on the consensus rule - the key OSCE principle that guarantees the rights of all participating states - has been ongoing for years," the minister said
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Vucic says NATO growing more anxious as Russian army stacks wins
According to the Serbian President, NATO’s potential plans for so-called preemptive strikes on Russia pose a serious threat
Trump says discussed trade, duties, and fight against crime with Lula
"We had a very productive call," the US leader said
Russian army is liquidating 15 trapped Ukrainian battalions near Kupyansk — Putin
According to the Russian president, the complete liberation of the neighboring village of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy can be expected in a few days
US no longer monetarily involved in Ukraine crisis — Trump
The US president said that Joe Biden "gave away $350 billion"
OSCE ignores lawlessness of Kiev regime, Baltic states and Moldova — Lavrov
"The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the infamous ODIHR, overlooks its duties and pays no heed to lawless conduct of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime and the ruling circles of the Baltic states and Moldova, which adopt racist laws and subject local Russian population to ruthless discrimination," the minister said
Press review: EU fails to hinder Ukraine peace and China’s Foreign Minister visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 2nd
Ex-EU foreign policy chief Mogherini detained: what we know
Officers are conducting searches at the EU diplomatic service headquarters
Ukraine begins op to intimidate officials in Kharkov Region — Russian military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, both overt and covert measures are being carried out
Having destroyed OSCE's military-political aspect, West wants to ruin dialogue — Lavrov
"Despite resistance from NATO and the EU, Russia has so far managed to prevent the abolition of the consensus rule in the work of the Forum for Security Cooperation which is the OSCE’s main platform for addressing military security issues," the minister pointed out
Russian economy on brink of recession — economic development minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted that figures point to slowdown
Trump warns about potential attacks on drug cartels not only in Venezuela
Any country that is selling drugs into US is subject to attack, the president stressed
Putin's meeting with Witkoff underway for about three hours now
No information has yet been released regarding its conclusion
US negotiators in Moscow seek to find path to peace in Ukraine — Rubio
The US Secretary of State said that the American leader is "the only leader in the world that can help end" the Ukrainian crisis
Russia will take cooperation with China, India to new level — Putin
The Russian President stressed that Moscow notably increased its trade volume with its key allies
Colombian president warns U.S. strikes on Latin America to be considered war
"An attack on our sovereignty would mean a declaration of war," Gustavo Petro said
Russian army to fully liberate Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in several days — Putin
There are about 2,000 buildings in Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and some 650 of them are already under the Russian army’s control
Russia and Kiev to eventually decide on end of conflict — Rubio
"If they decide they don't want to end the war, then the war will continue," he said
Russia finds ways to prevent decline in oil supplies — Kremlin
Minor dips may take place for a while, Dmitry Peskov noted
Top Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss prospects for Ukrainian settlement — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that "following the talks, the parties noted broad agreement or similarity of positions on all key issues of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda"
Trump demanded Maduro leave Venezuela by November 28 — Reuters
According to the agency, the Venezuelan leader expressed a willingness to leave the country with family members "provided he and his family members had full legal amnesty"
US humiliates EU by imposing decisions harmful to Europe’s interests — Russian diplomat
The European Union used to be Moscow's biggest trade partner, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled
China backs all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine — foreign minister
China will continue to maintain strategic contacts with Russia on this issue, Wang Yi added
ECB refuses to support €140 billion loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets — FT
The euro-zone regulator concluded that the Ukraine loan proposal put forward by the European Commission violated its mandate
Rubio calls remaining 20% of DPR under Kiev's control key point of contention in talks
"What we have tried to do, and I think have made some progress, is figure out what can the Ukrainians live with that gives them security guarantees for the future," US Secretary of State said
FACTBOX: Russian tanker Midvolga 2 targeted in Black Sea
Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport confirmed the incident
Top German diplomat says Kiev will have to make 'painful concessions' for sake of peace
Johann Wadephul also opined that, thanks to diplomatic efforts, the chances of achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine "have never been so great" as they are now
Russian state debt remains among world’s lowest — Putin
The president said that Russia continues pursuing the balanced and responsible budgetary policy
Over 50% of Ukrainians oppose Zelensky running for second term — poll
The survey also concluded that the majority of Ukrainians believe that Vladimir Zelensky is personally responsible for the corrupt schemes of businessman Timur Mindich and other suspects uncovered by Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies
Belgian police detain former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini — media
Federica Mogherini is detained due to an investigation into alleged corruption within the European Union’s diplomatic service
Fire breaks out at oil depot in Tambov Region after UAV attack
According to the region's governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, fire brigades and law enforcement agencies’ officials promptly arrived at the site
Russian army controls Krasnoarmeysk, former major Ukrainian stronghold, Putin says
According to the Russian president, from Krasnoarmeysk, "from this bridgehead," the Russian army can easily advance in any direction the General Staff deems most appropriate
Russia winning conflict in Ukraine, to dictate its terms — The Daily Telegraph
"No amount of indignant protests from EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas will change that brutal fact," British journalist Owen Matthews said in an article
Foreign business’ opinion important for business climate improvement — Putin
The Russian President also welcomed "strengthening of investment dynamics as the ticket to confident and long-term economic growth"
Relations with Russia important for South Korea — President Lee Jae-myung
Relations with Russia remain "difficult, but Seoul will continue its efforts to maintain communication," the president noted
Kalashnikov presents new model of silent motorcycle
The motorcycle develops a speed of up to 100 km/h, has easy controls and is equipped with a universal trailer with a load capacity of up to 200 kg
Western Europe wants to be physically ready for war with Russia by 2030 — diplomat
According to the top Hungarian diplomat, strategic documents set a goal of reaching tactical readiness by 2029
Brazilian president wants to continue talks with US on lifting tariffs
The two leaders also discussed security cooperation in the region
Ukraine's piracy in Black Sea, Europe's threats of war: Putin's statements to reporters
As the Russian president noted, if Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow will soon have "no one to negotiate with"
NATO considering preemptive strikes in response to Russia's actions — admiral
Head of NATO’s Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also added that this approach goes beyond NATO’s traditional practices
Stubb declares death of liberal world order
"Multilateral cooperation is giving way to multipolar competition," Finnish president said
Expert speculates that Zelensky's stay in Ireland might be permanent
Zoltan Koskovics also suggested that British intelligence services might stage an assassination attempt targeting him in order to prolong the conflict in Ukraine
OSCE fails to become honest broker in regional conflicts — Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov added that the OSCE has discarded all achievements on combatting corruption, developing transport infrastructure, and digitalization
No turning back on Paks 2 NPP construction — senior Hungarian diplomat
Levente Magyar confirmed that the first concrete is scheduled to be poured into the foundation of the plant’s unit 5 on February 5
NATO's 'preemptive strike' against Russia would trigger heavy response — Duma member
Mikhail Sheremet stressed that NATO's reckless, self-assured statements threaten not only their own populations but also global stability
IN BRIEF: Peace plan options, signals to Trump: what Putin aide said after Kremlin talks
The sides discussed several options for a peace plan, including territories, and agreed to continue contacts
OSCE ignores censorship of Russian media — Lavrov
"Using the visa lever, Russian civil society representatives are prevented from attending the OSCE events" because they "fear hearing the truth about what is actually happening in our country," the minister said
Root causes of special operation must be addressed for settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that a number of future issues remain to be resolved
It is in Ukraine’s interests to accept Russia’s peace terms now — Russian diplomat
If Vladimir Zelensky will stand out of the peace deal, then Russia will continue movement in a higher tempo and will get much more of Ukraine territory, and they will have to withdraw, and then "the terms and conditions of future negotiations will be much worse for Ukrainians," Andrey Kelin said
Russia to consider measures against ships helping Ukraine with piracy — Putin
According to the Russian president, the most radical method is to cut Ukraine from the sea
Trump to make an announcement on Tuesday
According to the presidential schedule, prior to making an announcement, the US leader will hold a regular Oval Office meeting
Ukrainian authorities live 'on another planet,' unaware of frontline reality — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that Kupyansk has been under the control of the Russian military for several weeks already
Putin's meeting with Witkoff continuing for over four hours
The meeting is being held behind closed doors
Russian top diplomat calls OSCE state of affairs ‘desperate’
A crucial political commitment had been enshrined at the top level - "not to strengthen one’s security at the expense of the security of others," and "the problem is that the OSCE participating states representing the collective West did not honor this commitment," Sergey Lavrov said
Witkoff, Kushner may meet with Zelensky in Europe on December 3 — media
According to Axios, the US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy and the American leader's son-in-law intend to discuss with Vladimir Zelensky the results of their negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin's visit to show world Russia-India axis remains strong — media
According to the publication, Vladimir Putin’s visit for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit will be more than a diplomatic meeting
Russian skiers back on world stage: what to know about latest CAS ruling
Among the tournaments missed by Russian athletes during the ban are the 2023 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Slovenia, the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway as well as all stages of the FIS World Cups between March 2022 and November 2025
Bunch of mindless 'garden gnomes' in Europe propping Kiev up — French politician
Speaking about efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan added that US President Donald Trump’s actions are "destroying Europe"
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace agreement — Rubio
"We're still not close enough, but that could change," US Secretary of State added
Russian troops liberate Zelyony Gai, Dobropolye in Zaporozhye Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Europeans want to steal Russian money to support Kiev's 'war machine' — Kremlin
The freezing of assets was illegal, Dmitry Peskov noted
Musk predicts Vance to be next US president
According to the Politico, he talked about this during a video conference on November 22 to the employees of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American government
Russia’s new combat aircraft A-60 to be armed with high accuracy laser — KRET
The airborne laser will be so powerful that the plane itself will have to be properly protected
West wants to suppress competitors in economy — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the modern world is generally distinguished by "high turbulence, largely provoked by non-competitive methods of struggle"
Europe done with guarantees project for Ukraine, waits for US clarifications — Macron
The French leader stressed that important discussions are set to be held in the coming days
Putin invites foreign reporters to Krasnoarmeysk, Kupyansk
The Russian president noted that there is certain danger in Krasnoarmeysk due to its proximity to the front, but Russian war correspondents are working there, which means that the Western ones also can
Kiev loses over 23,000 troops in battles for Volchansk in Kharkov Region
In Volchansk, the Ukrainian army involved 33 battalions reinforced with over 90 tanks, more than 320 armored vehicles, 37 multiple launch rocket systems and at least 50,000 personnel
