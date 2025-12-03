Japan to allocate $25 million to Ukraine for mine clearance — Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, December 3. /TASS/. Japan will provide Ukraine with a grant of 4 billion yen (about $25 million) for mine clearance and medical assistance, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, adding that Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko exchanged documents on this matter.

Japan intends to help Kiev in mine clearance, providing the equipment, and conducting educational events, talking about Japanese technologies.

Japan has previously provided assistance to Ukraine in mine clearance. It handed over four ALIS installations, which help find mines with great accuracy, and 50 metal detectors. The Japanese Defense Ministry has sent two field engineers to Lithuania, where they will take part in the training of Ukrainian servicemen.