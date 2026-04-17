About 50 women killed daily in Gaza until end of 2025 — UN

GENEVA, April 17. /TASS/. Nearly 50 women and girls were killed daily in the Gaza Strip from the start of the escalation in October 2023 until December 2025, Sofia Calltorp, representative of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), said.

"Between October 2023 and December 2025, more than 38,000 women and girls were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli air bombardments and ground military operations," she said at a briefing in Geneva. "This includes more than 22,000 women and 16,000 girls, which represents an average of at least 47 women and girls killed every day."

According to Calltorp, the share of women and girls among those killed is "much higher than in previous conflicts in Gaza." She noted that the suffering of women in the Palestinian enclave continues.

"Despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025, more than 730 people have been reportedly killed, and more than 2,000 people have been injured over the past six months," she said, adding that it is currently impossible to provide specific gender-disaggregated data due to a lack of information.