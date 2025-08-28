Putin's visit to Beijing demonstrates determination to defend war’s results — diplomat

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China and his participation in the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II symbolize the two countries' determination to defend the outcomes of these wars, Chinese Foreign Ministry Assistant Minister Hong Lei told reporters.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China to participate in the commemorative events demonstrates the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era. It also symbolizes the unity and determination of the two countries to defend the outcome of the victory in World War II," he said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, 80 years ago, China and the Soviet Union were the main battlefields of World War II in Asia and Europe, respectively, and were the mainstay in the fight against militarism and fascism. Both countries suffered enormous sacrifices. "The peoples of the two countries fought shoulder to shoulder, supporting each other and saving their peoples from destruction, thus ensuring a better future for humanity and making a decisive contribution to victory in World War II," Hong Lei said.

He recalled that this year also marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. "In the face of a volatile and unstable international environment, China and Russia, as founding members of the UN and permanent members of the Security Council, will continue to uphold the organization's authority and promote international justice. They will strengthen cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and others. They will embody genuine multilateralism and jointly open up a brighter future for humanity," the diplomat said.

On September 3, a large-scale parade will be held in Beijing, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and leaders of a number of other countries. The ceremony will last 70 minutes, during which the Chinese People's Liberation Army will present traditional types of troops and new branches of the armed forces: 45 units, advanced missile technologies, tanks, aircraft, and domestically produced unmanned systems. The Chinese authorities have been holding such events in Tiananmen Square since 1949, when the People's Republic was founded. The last event of this kind, which involved approximately 15,000 people, took place on October 1, 2019, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic's founding.