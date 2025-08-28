{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin's visit to Beijing demonstrates determination to defend war’s results — diplomat

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China to participate in the commemorative events demonstrates the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era," Chinese Foreign Ministry Assistant Minister Hong Lei said

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China and his participation in the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II symbolize the two countries' determination to defend the outcomes of these wars, Chinese Foreign Ministry Assistant Minister Hong Lei told reporters.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China to participate in the commemorative events demonstrates the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era. It also symbolizes the unity and determination of the two countries to defend the outcome of the victory in World War II," he said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, 80 years ago, China and the Soviet Union were the main battlefields of World War II in Asia and Europe, respectively, and were the mainstay in the fight against militarism and fascism. Both countries suffered enormous sacrifices. "The peoples of the two countries fought shoulder to shoulder, supporting each other and saving their peoples from destruction, thus ensuring a better future for humanity and making a decisive contribution to victory in World War II," Hong Lei said.

He recalled that this year also marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. "In the face of a volatile and unstable international environment, China and Russia, as founding members of the UN and permanent members of the Security Council, will continue to uphold the organization's authority and promote international justice. They will strengthen cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and others. They will embody genuine multilateralism and jointly open up a brighter future for humanity," the diplomat said.

On September 3, a large-scale parade will be held in Beijing, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and leaders of a number of other countries. The ceremony will last 70 minutes, during which the Chinese People's Liberation Army will present traditional types of troops and new branches of the armed forces: 45 units, advanced missile technologies, tanks, aircraft, and domestically produced unmanned systems. The Chinese authorities have been holding such events in Tiananmen Square since 1949, when the People's Republic was founded. The last event of this kind, which involved approximately 15,000 people, took place on October 1, 2019, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic's founding.

Tags
Vladimir PutinChina
Ukraine crisis
Italy's ruling coalition to consider sending sappers to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, the decision on this issue will not be immediate, and any action will only be possible if a ceasefire is established
Read more
IAEA chief says no evidence of Iran moving nuclear fuel from Isfahan
Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that IAEA inspectors will oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to reunify several families in early September — ombudswoman
Earlier, Moskalkova and a representative of the Ukrainian ombudsperson’s office exchanged letters from prisoners of war to their families
Read more
Passengers of London-Beijing flight that landed in Russia remain on board
A backup aircraft will soon be dispatched to evacuate the passengers, Dmitry Koshchenko, head of Nizhnevartovsk, said
Read more
Russia to take tit-for-tat measures against Norwegian fishing vessels
"In case the Norwegian side does not reconsider its position within one month, Russia will close its exclusive economic zone for Norwegian fishing vessels," head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said
Read more
India’s abandonment of Russian oil purchases unlikely — expert
Head of the Mind Money analytical center Igor Isaev did not exclude the possibility of certain limitations of Urals oil purchases or diversification of supplies by India
Read more
Trump would like to strike new deal to replace New START Treaty — Pentagon
Lieutenant General Andrew Gebara also noted that, once the limitations imposed by the treaty on Moscow and Washington expire, the Pentagon will be prepared to increase the number of deployed nuclear warheads at Donald Trump’s decision
Read more
Germany to play main role in Europe’s militarization — NATO chief
According to Mark Rutte, Europe and the US must surpass Russia and China in weapons production
Read more
Russian troops liberate Pervoye Maya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
UAV manufacturer Zala presents Russian counterpart of Starlink in Kazan
As Zala explained, Geocosmos, which operates from the ground, enables drones to operate seamlessly within shared airspace alongside manned aircraft
Read more
Press review: Kiev’s partners push US to bolster Ukraine as Syria, Israel prepare accords
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 26th
Read more
Kim to attend V-Day celebrations in China
Celebrations will be held on September 3
Read more
Russian MP slams Merz’ threats to add pressure on Russia as political manipulation
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that threats and speculations would not bring the end of the conflict in Ukraine any closer
Read more
Russian, Chinese submarines conduct first joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region
The Pacific Fleet said that after performing their mission, the crews returned to their home bases
Read more
Zelensky refuses to make deal with Russia for fear of neo-Nazi blowback — opposition
Viktor Medvedchuk cited a recent interview with nationalist Sergey Sternenko in the British newspaper, where Sternenko explicitly threatened Zelensky should he abandon Donbass
Read more
EU is rapidly turning Moldova into protectorate — Russian embassy
According to the embassy, "Moldova is being rapidly Ukrainized, stripping away its sovereignty and transforming it into a direct protectorate of the European Union, where all significant decisions are made in Brussels rather than in Chisinau"
Read more
European politicians main obstacle to peace in Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
Szijjarto believes that "Europe’s political elite wants to avoid responsibility for its erroneous policy over the last three and a half years" and therefore supports continuing the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Press review: Central Europe pushes back as EU divisions surface and Iran pursues EU3 deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 27th
Read more
Kim visits army special operations force training base, watches exercises — agency
According to the North Korean leader, the authorities plan to organize a sniper training center under the General Staff
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army brigade by glide bombs near Krasnoarmeysk in DPR
Live-recording images confirmed that the Ukrainian army’s deployment site had been destroyed, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Two children killed in shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis — local police
According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the shooting broke out when the children were at a morning mass, with the gunman firing a rifle through the church windows
Read more
EU eyes secondary sanctions as it hits wall on direct anti-Russia measures — Bloomberg
"As the EU prepares the new package of sanctions against Russia - which should be ready in a matter of weeks - it appears to have arrived at the limits of what it can do with sanctions targeting Russia directly," the agency wrote
Read more
Macron, Merz, Tusk arrive in Moldova for Independence Day
The European leaders are expected to address the audience
Read more
Russia wants to shield Iran nuclear talks from European troika pressure — expert
Adlan Margoev noted that Russia’s initiative to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231 for six months until April 18, 2026, "is coordinated with China and Iran and is aimed at removing the time pressure factor from the agenda"
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions
On August 26, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Moscow time, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian UAVs
Read more
Infrastructure facilities damaged as explosions rock northern Ukraine
Explosions were reported in Sumy at least eight times last night
Read more
Venezuela may 'move closer to China' due to US threats — newspaper
According to the report, Washington has dispatched three destroyers with an amphibious squadron carrying 4,000 Marines to waters off Venezuela
Read more
Iran may renew confrontation with Israel — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, Israel unilaterally requested an unconditional ceasefire 12 days after attacks on Iranian territory began
Read more
Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes targeting Syrian army headquarters near Damascus — TV
On August 26, six Syrian servicemen were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Syrian military camp near Damascus
Read more
Israeli assault troops land near Damascus — TV
According to the television channel’s sources, no details about the attack are currently available
Read more
Shooting occurs at Catholic school in Minneapolis — ABC News
Local authorities asserted that the shooter had been "contained" and there is "no active threat to the community at this time"
Read more
Armenia’s decision to join SCO caused by ‘continuity and change’ — envoy
Commenting on China’s chairmanship in the SCO in 2024-2025, Vahe Gevorgyan emphasized that Armenia welcomes "the resolve of China to give new quality to this regional security organization, also by bringing new ideas and new members"
Read more
Space industry sources deny rumors about upcoming sale of RSC Energia
S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia is one of the head enterprises of Roscosmos, specializing in manned space exploration
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches production of new Archangel UAVs for Russian troops
The Kalashnikov Group also plans jointly with the Company Archangel to train operators of UAVs produced by the Group and drones of other manufacturers and also instructors
Read more
Trump says Zelensky's legitimacy not important for peace settlement
The US leader emphasized that "everybody's posturing"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian city of Rostov-on-Don
At least seven apartment buildings suffered damage in a drone attack on the southern city of Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Europeans unwilling to send their servicemen to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, without the US support, it is hard to sell the public on any deployment
Read more
Kiev withdraws mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties — defense source
A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Read more
Iran may reject cooperation with IAEA if sanctions imposed — Foreign Ministry
The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that the US, the UK, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as a deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran
Read more
Russian GDP to grow by at least 1.5% in 2025 — Finance Minister
The Ministry of Economic Development said that the work on the macroeconomic forecast continued and the updated figures would be presented soon
Read more
West offered Georgia weapons for opening second front against Russia — ruling party
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze indicated that the authorities are prepared to disclose details of these negotiations if necessary to substantiate their claims
Read more
US falls much behind Russia, Ukraine in using drones — Politico
The newspaper quoted a former senior adviser to the US defense chief, as saying generals and commanders "not just fighting the last war," "but fighting the last two or three wars" is the main reason
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
Expert Alexander Shepelev said the MOEX Index showed mixed dynamics at the start of trading on Wednesday, and by the end of the day, buyers increased their activity
Read more
Russian Battlegroup West’s Tornado-S MLRS wipes out massed Ukrainian military hardware
The target was uncovered by aerial reconnaissance
Read more
Oil supply from Russia to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline to resume on August 28 — Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine’s latest missile and drone strike on the Druzhba pipeline caused such severe damage that repairs are taking days
Read more
Russian forces strike only military targets in line with Putin’s stance — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that he would "not comment" on Lukashenko’s statements regarding discussions on possible attacks by Oreshnik missiles on the Ukrainian capital
Read more
Hungary sues EU’s political arm over move to use seized Russian assets for aid to Ukraine
The Magyar Nemzet newspaper affiliated with the Hungarian government reported that the lawsuit submitted to the EU Court in June was accepted on August 25
Read more
Russia’s gold production down by 1.2% YOY in July — Rosstat
In total, in January-July 2025, gold production increased by 4.2% year-on-year
Read more
European troika informs US of its readiness to reinstate sanctions against Iran — media
According to the report, the European countries hope to increase economic pressure on Tehran
Read more
Russia's GDP up 1.2% YOY in H1 2025 — Rosstat
Compared to the same period in 2023, the country's GDP in the first half of 2024 increased by 4.8%, according to the service’s data
Read more
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation used as tool to repress civilians — Russian mission to UN
GHF is used as a tool to intimidate and repress civilian population, Russian acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Grossi says return of IAEA inspectors to Iran indicates progress toward agreement
"We still need to clarify a number of things, and we still need to address all the issues that are important in terms of the inspections that we have to carry out in Iran," IAEA Director General said
Read more
German government approves bill on new model of military service — agency
The bill introduces a voluntary military service similar to Sweden, where all school leavers are subject to military examination but only some eventually enter active service
Read more
Russian nuclear defense troops set up UAV units — paper
According to the news report, unmanned aircraft systems help carry out chemical reconnaissance of terrain, provide aerosol camouflaging of sites
Read more
Putin, Zelensky may meet in Istanbul — Turkish vice president
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 22 that there were no plans to organize Putin’s meeting with Zelensky
Read more
US permits import of certain types of Russian diamonds until September 1, 2026 — Treasury
The license covers diamonds of Russian origin weighing 1 carat or more
Read more
Lavrov to meet with visiting Turkmen counterpart
The sides will discuss current issues on the Russian-Turkmen political, trade-and-economic, and cultural-and-humanitarian agenda
Read more
US, Japan to practice deployment of Typhon missiles on Japanese territory first time
The systems will reportedly be withdrawn from the Iwakuni base after the exercises are completed
Read more
Saudi Arabian crown prince receives letter from Putin — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, on Wednesday, Russia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov handed over the letter from Putin to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al Rassi
Read more
Witkoff does not consider Russian economy to be weakening
US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff responded to the journalist's suggestion that Russia's economy is faltering
Read more
Russia’s total gas output down by 3.2% YOY to 383.3 bcm in January-July — Rosstat
In particular, natural gas production in January-July amounted to 324 billion cubic meters, down 3% year-on-year
Read more
Russia views deploying European servicemen to Ukraine negatively — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow has repeatedly voiced this opinion at various levels
Read more
Trump urges to charge George Soros with supporting ‘violent protests’ in US
"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," the US leader wrote
Read more
Ukrainian troops intensify attacks along 20-km frontline in western LPR — expert
"Ukrainian militants are staging attacks near the settlements of Novovodyanye and Petrovskoye in the LPR’s Kremensky municipal district, and near Novomikhailovka, Redkodub, and Karpovka in the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic," expert told
Read more
West discusses security guarantees to Kiev similar to NATO Article 5 — Italian PM
"Italy has always maintained that peace hinges on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," Giorgia Meloni said
Read more
Seven people may have been involved in plot to blow up Nord Stream — Die Zeit
Sources say Ukrainian suspect Sergey K. acted as coordinator for a seven-member team
Read more
China, Russia jointly challenge hegemony through SCO, BRICS, expert says
Zhao Pei underlined that China-Russia cooperation is not aimed against any third party, but rather at building a fairer international system - despite the West’s efforts to impose its dominance
Read more
American political scientist Mearsheimer put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
According to the website, he was put on the list in July 2024 after he admitted that one of the causes of the special military operation was NATO and the European Union’s eastward expansion
Read more
Trump tried to call Indian PM four times but Modi refused to answer — newspaper
The paper points out that earlier, the US President shocked India by imposing the country with 25% tariffs and calling it a "dead economy"
Read more
Nuclear disarmament process requires consensus on strategic stability — Pentagon
In response to a TASS question, US President Donald Trump earlier confirmed that Washington sought to engage with Russia for a discussion of prospects for nuclear disarmament
Read more
Merkel doesn’t rule out that woman may be elected German president in 2027
In Merkel words, many women have considerable political expertise
Read more
Russian embassy condemns Benelux arms supplies to Ukraine
"Despite the peace efforts that are being made with active assistance from the Donald Trump administration, Belgium and company plan to continue to flood the Kiev regime with lethal weapons," the statement reads
Read more
Ex-top Ukrainian commander acknowledges all military science lies in Russia
During the interview, Valery Zaluzhny emphasized that Ukraine’s military training should not "blindly copy" models from Britain or America
Read more
Italy's ruling coalition to consider sending sappers to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, the decision on this issue will not be immediate, and any action will only be possible if a ceasefire is established
Read more
US sanctions two citizens, two companies from Russia, China, DPRK
The individuals and entities faced the restrictions for the "roles in a fraudulent information technology (IT) worker scheme orchestrated by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) government"
Read more
Russian government extends ban on gasoline exports until September 30, 2025
The Cabinet added that this decision is aimed at maintaining a stable situation on the domestic fuel market
Read more
Russian combat engineers find large number of cluster submunitions in Belgorod Region
Field engineers constantly caution civilians against approaching suspicious objects closely
Read more
Talks on EU membership for Moldova, Ukraine may begin 'in coming days' — media
According to the report, US President Donald Trump has been able to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his opposition to Ukraine’s membership
Read more
Russian national guardsmen neutralize Ukrainian militants near Kharkov
According to the press service, the national guardsmen placed a decoy drone near Ukrainian positions as bait
Read more
Russian forces mop up 3-km area near Sredneye in DPR
According to the expert, Russia’s operations have forced Ukrainian troops to retreat to a stronghold northwest of the settlement
Read more
Belgian PM opposes confiscation of Russian sovereign assets
Bart De Wever emphasized that if Europe signals to the world that it may confiscate sovereign funds for political reasons, other countries will withdraw their funds from the EU
Read more
Some suspects in Nord Stream sabotage have ties to Ukrainian secret service — TV
According to ARD, the suspects travelled across Poland, using authentic Ukrainian passports, albeit under fake names
Read more
No chance for Ukraine to join EU without resolving Volyn issue — Polish Defense Ministry
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz still criticized Polish President Karol Nawrocki for vetoing legislation on aid to Ukrainian citizens
Read more
NATO to arm Ukraine with missiles eight times cheaper than Storm Shadow, expert says
"At this point, the Pentagon and NATO as a whole are starting to do the math and understand that burning through costly precision systems just to keep the Kiev regime afloat is not entirely rational," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Europe is absurdly trying to downplay Nord Streams blasts — Italian observer
Giorgio Bianchi said the most significant attacks on critical energy infrastructure have been carried out solely by Ukraine
Read more
Work underway on schedule of Putin’s meetings on sidelines of SCO summit — Kremlin
The SCO summit will be held in China’s northern city of Tianjin between August 31 and September 1
Read more
Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was transgender — TV
Robin Westman’s mother used to work at the Catholic school he attacked, according to KARE 11
Read more
Russia’s fertilizer production up by 6% YOY in January-July — Rosstat
In July, fertilizer production increased by 4.3% year-on-year, to 2.4 million tons
Read more
Acting French colonel planned operations against Russian army in Kiev — media
According to the review, Francois Gonin currently serves as head of analytics and planning at the Directorate for Operational Planning of the French Land Forces’ First Armored Division
Read more
Russian troops wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Kolodezi in Donetsk region — expert
South of Kolodezi, Russian troops advanced towards the settlement of Dzerzhinskoye and improved their tactical position by securing new lines
Read more
Russian diplomat invokes Soviet poet Vysotsky over diplomatic sanctions threat
"Their diplomats will be ‘saddled and hobbled’ in retaliation," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Armenia, Azerbaijan apply for full-fledged membership in SCO — top Armenian diplomat
"We believe that both we and Azerbaijan can and should be granted membership in this organization," Ararat Mirzoyan said
Read more
Russia has edge over Ukraine in fiber-optic UAVs, says expert
Every unit engaged in combat operations at the frontline is already receiving fiber-optic drones, Oleg Fyodorov said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman refrains from comment on Vance's remark about compromises on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov believes that discussing certain details publicly would be counterproductive to the overall goal
Read more
Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova falls to ex-World No. 1 Azarenko in Round 2 of US Open
Viktoria Azarenko breezed past the unseeded Russian, who is playing under neutral status at the tournament, with a solid 6-3; 6-3 win
Read more
Air defenses destroy 26 Ukrainian drones above Russian regions overnight
15 of them were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Read more
Action legend Seagal opens consulting firm in Russia, dealing in nanotech and airplanes
According to the document, the film actor owns a 34% stake in the business, and his son holds 33%
Read more
Resumption of IAEA work in Iran proves its responsible position — Russian diplomat
"Tehran has once again shown itself as the Agency’s responsible partner even now, after the outrageous attacks on civilian nuclear facilities covered by the IAEA safeguards," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
German investigators reportedly identify saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream — Zeit
The newspaper specifies that seven suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants have been issued for them
Read more
Ukrainian delegation to discuss security guarantees in US on Friday
Earlier, Witkoff announced in an interview with Fox News that he will meet a Ukrainian delegation
Read more