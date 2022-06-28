G7 calls on China to press Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine — communique

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN /Germany/, June 28. /TASS/. The Group of Seven leaders call on China to exert pressure on Russia to make it stop its special military operation in Ukraine, according to the final communique released on Tuesday after the G7 summit in Germany.

"We call on China to press Russia to immediately comply with the legally binding order of the International Court of Justice of 16 March 2022 and to abide by the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and stop its military aggression - and immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," the document reads.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference after the summit that the Group of Seven expects China not to let Russia bypass the sanctions.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries imposed large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and increased weapons supplies to Ukraine.