Moscow to respond to Seoul in case of arms supplies to Kiev regime — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia will be forced to resort to retaliatory measures against South Korea in case of arms supplies to the Kiev regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS on Saturday.

"We have consistently conveyed to the South Korean side through various channels Russia's principled position on the inadmissibility of the participation of South Korea in the direct and indirect supplies of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime, including as part of the PURL [Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List] initiative," he said in an interview with TASS.

"Otherwise, the bilateral relations between Russia and South Korea may be seriously affected, and we will be forced to resort to retaliatory measures. I hope that we won't be forced to resort to such steps," Rudenko added.