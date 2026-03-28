Gulf nations increasingly frustrated with US over Iran war — agency

NEW YORK, March 28. /TASS/. The Gulf countries are increasingly frustrated with the US over the Iran war, privately questioning American security guarantees and expressing concern about Washington's apparent lack of strategy, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Gulf officials are also questioning the value of hosting American bases that have made their countries targets for attacks.

Moreover, the countries of the region believe that US President Donald Trump can declare victory and pull out of the conflict. "In such a scenario, the Gulf states fear they would be left to deal with an embittered Iran that maintains some kind of control over the Hormuz strait," the media outlet notes.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.