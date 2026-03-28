Three people killed, 7 injured in airstrike on Shiite militia headquarters in Iraq — TV

TUNIS, March 28. /TASS/. At least three people were killed and seven injured in an airstrike on the headquarters of the Shiite Al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia in Iraq, Al Jazeera TV channel quoted an Iraqi security service source as saying.

According to the source, the strike was carried out near the airport of Kirkuk in northern Iraq.

Since the beginning of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, dozens of Shiite militia fighters have been killed by American air strikes on Iraq. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Baghdad to hand him a note of protest in connection with the attacks on the headquarters of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi in the province of Anbar and the headquarters of the Kurdish security forces in Erbil.

The Al-Hashd al-Shaabi was formed during fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and played a significant role in defeating it. The Shiite militia is officially part of the Iraqi army, but the United States sees Al-Hashd al-Shaabi as a pro-Iranian structure, which, according to Washington, is supported and funded by Tehran.