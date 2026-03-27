US Air Force transport plane makes emergency landing in Turkey — dispatchers

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. A transport plane belonging to the US Air Force is making an emergency landing in Turkey, an air traffic control source told TASS.

"A Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, which took off near the Greek island of Kos, sent a distress signal while in Turkish airspace and is now landing," the source said, without specifying the reason for the emergency situation on board that required an immediate landing. According to the source, the plane made its first flight about 20 years ago.

The distress signal is also confirmed by online global monitoring systems, which recorded the crew signaling code 7700, indicating an emergency on board.