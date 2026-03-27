MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Preparations for the visit of Russian State Duma deputies to the US Congress were kept under wraps to avoid possible provocations, Mikhail Delyagin, a member of the delegation and deputy chairman of the State Duma’s economic policy committee, has stated.

"The visit [of the State Duma delegation to the US] was prepared in secret to avoid provocations from forces seeking to drag the US into expanding support for Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Delyagin added that the composition of the delegation was determined by the country’s leadership, and that it was briefed by superiors on what their mission should be.