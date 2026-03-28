Russian lawmakers discuss Ukraine, strategic stability during visit to US

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers discussed the Ukraine conflict and strategic stability issues during a visit to the US, Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, said.

"We discussed a very wide range of issues related to strategic stability, and, of course, Ukraine, and the peace process that is ongoing and involves the United States," he told reporters.

According to Nikonov, US lawmakers pointed out that "the bilateral relations will to a large extent depend" on an early settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The senior Russian lawmaker noted that Washington would like China to join arms control talks, while Moscow sought to make sure that European nuclear powers come to the negotiating table. "I think the US position is a bit unrealistic because our Chinese friends have repeatedly said they are not much interested in joining the process, at least until they reach a situation close to parity with the United States," Nikonov stressed.