Russia develops new camouflage coating to protect EW systems from thermal imagers

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed an innovative camouflage coating to protect electronic warfare systems from drones equipped with thermal imagers, the system manufacturer Zavoz.pro told TASS.

"Zavoz.pro announces the release of a specialized camouflage coating (blanket) designed to protect electronic warfare (EW) stations, communication amplifiers, and antennas from visual and thermal detection. The new development is designed to dramatically improve the survivability of expensive equipment in modern combat," the statement reads.

The company noted that EW systems – the primary means of countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) – are a priority target for the enemy. "The main vulnerability of electronic warfare systems and associated equipment (antennas, signal amplifiers) is their thermal emission. During the day, equipment can be concealed using standard camouflage nets. However, at night, operating stations heat up. For reconnaissance drones equipped with thermal imagers, such installations glow in the infrared spectrum like flashlights, leading to their rapid detection and destruction," the company stated.

According to the company, the outer layer of the camouflage blanket has a non-uniform texture, "which easily adapts to any type of terrain, blending in with the surrounding area." "Protection from thermal imagers is ensured by the structure and use of special materials. The blanket conceals the thermal signature of heated equipment, making electronic warfare stations and antennas less visible to enemy thermal imagers," the statement says.

The coating has proven highly effective during testing. "Zavoz.pro products have successfully passed specialized testing at Electrocom-V LLC, the manufacturer of the well-known Peroed-M FPV drone suppression system. Testing has proven that the camouflage coatings conceal the operating equipment from thermal imaging without compromising the effectiveness of the electronic warfare systems themselves," the company noted.

It emphasized that the new camouflage coating is now ready for mass production and field use. "The products are adaptable to various equipment sizes, including non-standard antenna systems," the company stated.