Rostec supplies Russian military with UBIM 3-in-1 armored engineering vehicle

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The latest multipurpose armored engineering vehicle (UBIM) has been accepted into service with the Russian engineering troops, Izvestia reported, citing the press service of the Uralvagonzavod Group (UVZ, part of the Rostec state tech corporation).

"The multipurpose armored engineering vehicle (UBIM) has been accepted into service with the Russian engineering troops. <…> Streamlined production processes and consistent deliveries of combat vehicles to the troops have allowed us to expand our product line with engineering and special-purpose equipment, in particular the UBIM, which the customer has accepted into service," UVZ stated.

Uralvagonzavod representatives specified that the UBIM is designed to significantly improve the efficiency of engineering units, including operations on the front lines. This vehicle will play a key role in penetrating enemy defenses and supporting offensive operations.

In June 2025, the group’s press service also reported that what makes the UBIM unique is its three-in-one capability, serving as: an armored repair and recovery vehicle, an obstacle-clearing vehicle, and a mine-clearing vehicle. Its high level of protection and mobility make it a versatile tool for accompanying troops in conflicts of any intensity.