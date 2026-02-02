US envoy Witkoff to take part in UAE talks with Russian, Ukrainian delegations — reporter

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will take part in talks with the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the UAE on February 4-5, Barak Ravid, Axios reporter and Israeli TV correspondent, said.

He wrote in an X post, citing a senior US official, that Witkoff would arrive in Israel on February 3. "Witkoff stops in Israel on his way to Abu Dhabi, where he will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday," Ravid specified.

According to the journalist, while in Israel, Witkoff will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russia-US-Ukraine security group would hold the second round of consultations in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5.