Trump deems trip to Davos 'great'

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that a "great trip" to Davos, Switzerland, allowed for reaching a framework agreement with NATO on Greenland and establishing the Board of Peace.

"What a great trip to Davos it was. So many things accomplished, including the framework of a deal with NATO on Greenland. Also, the Board of Peace. Wow! Make America Great Again!" he wrote on the Truth Social network.

On Wednesday, Trump said that following his meeting with Rutte, the outlines of potential agreements on Greenland, which is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory, had been worked out. The US leader has repeatedly stated that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.

Earlier on Thursday, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza peace efforts in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. More than 50 countries will join the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump said. While the initiative was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, it will handle the prevention and resolution of conflicts in other regions as well.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and is considering it. Putin said at a meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council that Moscow could transfer the required $1 bln contribution to the Board of Peace using assets frozen in the US under the previous administration.