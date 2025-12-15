Thailand voices terms for ceasefire on border with Cambodia — Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK, December 15. /TASS/. Thailand will enter ceasefire negotiations with Cambodia if Phnom Penh fulfills three demands made by Bangkok, Nikondet Phalangkun, Director General of the Information Department and spokesperson for the Thai Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing.

"First, Cambodia must publicly declare a ceasefire. Second, the ceasefire must be implemented and respected. Third, Cambodia must participate in the demining process with the utmost commitment," he stated.

Phalangkun added that Thailand is ready to cooperate with international organizations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to peacefully resolve the border conflict.

Clashes involving small arms began along the Thailand-Cambodia border on December 7. According to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, after several days of provocative actions by the Thai armed forces aimed at sparking a new round of confrontation in the border areas, the Thai army began attacking Cambodian positions.

The Thai army, in turn, said that Cambodian forces were the first to open fire on Thai positions in the border area. Thai servicemen returned fire in an effort to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the opposing forces.