BEIJING, December 9. /TASS/. The rapprochement between Russia and India shows that the two countries are seeking ways to counter US hegemony and the dominance of the dollar, as well as striving for genuine security in their strategic interests, Zheng Runyu, an expert at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told TASS.

"India's recent moves and its growing closeness with Russia reflect a search for joint solutions to mitigate US hegemony and the dollar's influence. This does not imply confrontation with the US, but rather an effort to promote international cooperation and frameworks that bypass unilateral dependence on the dollar. Cooperation between India and Russia shows that major countries want genuine independent security in line with their strategic interests," he said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India on December 4-5.

According to Zheng, the current steps taken by Russia and India go far beyond traditional bilateral relations. "They now have a more solid foundation and clear objectives. Russia and India are pursuing cooperation in energy, military trade, and nuclear energy that circumvents Western financial sanctions and information pressure. This could have long-term implications for the dollar-dominated energy and arms markets," he explained.

The expert also emphasized that high-level diplomacy between Russia and India demonstrates efforts by major powers to foster a multipolar world order. He noted that US and Western attempts to isolate Russia globally have largely failed. "Many significant global powers, as well as the global South, maintain independent perspectives based on their national interests and do not feel compelled to align with the West," he said.

"India has shown that US pressure has little effect on its decisions. The country maintains an independent foreign policy and its own vision of global affairs," Zheng added.