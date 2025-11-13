Alliance against migration, for peace in Ukraine taking shape in Europe — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 13. /TASS/. An alliance of politicians who oppose the EU leaders' approach to migration and the conflict in Ukraine is taking shape in Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting in Sofia with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

"An alliance of European politicians opposed to war and mass migration is taking shape, with Bulgaria as a key member," the foreign minister said in a video message. He noted that the meeting with Radev allowed Hungary and Bulgaria to "strengthen their common positions" on these issues.

Szijjarto emphasized that they agreed on the need to "support peace efforts and the settlement [of the Ukrainian conflict] through negotiations, because otherwise this war will never end." "A solution can only be found through diplomacy, only at the negotiating table. Therefore, Hungary remains ready to host a peace summit, and we will continue to support Donald Trump's efforts," the top diplomat noted.

Earlier, the Hungarian government confirmed that preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Budapest remain on the agenda.