Trump sends letter to Israeli president asking him to pardon Netanyahu — media

TEL AVIV, November 12. /TASS/. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a letter from US President Donald Trump asking that he pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Kan state broadcaster reported.

According to its information, Trump described the charges against Netanyahu as "political and unfounded" and urged an "end to the political persecution" of the prime minister. Kan added that President Herzog replied that "anyone seeking a pardon must submit a request in accordance with existing regulations."

On November 21, 2019, Israel’s attorney general announced he was bringing Netanyahu up on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases. The indictments were filed with the Jerusalem District Court on January 28, 2020. Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected all accusations, calling them politically motivated.

In June 2025, Trump said the legal proceedings against Netanyahu should be brought to a halt, describing them as a parody of justice. On October 13, during a speech at the Knesset (Israeli parliament), he publicly called on the Israeli president to pardon the prime minister.