Pentagon chief arrives in South Korea before visiting demilitarized zone

SEOUL, November 3. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in the Republic of Korea on a visit on Monday before travelling to the Demilitarized Zone border with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Yonhap reported.

According to the South Korean news agency, the Pentagon chief landed at Osan Air Base on a two-day visit to South Korea.

Earlier, media reports said setting up a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the border between the two Koreas had been discussed. However, the US leader stated later that Washington and Pyongyang had failed to coordinate the timing of his meeting with Kim.