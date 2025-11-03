{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Premiers of Russia, China hold informal talks ahead of regular bilateral meeting

The informal talks took place in a villa on the premises of the West Lake State Guesthouse on West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site

HANGZHOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held informal talks ahead of the 30th regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of government.

The informal talks took place in a villa on the premises of the West Lake State Guesthouse on West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Zhejiang is Li’s native province, and the Chinese and Russian premiers holding a formal meeting in Hangzhou, the province’s largest city, actually has a personal touch to it, as well.

A key stage of the life of Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a politician took place in Hangzhou. Against this backdrop, the fact that Mishustin was invited to this city is seen as a sign of Xi’s personal respect and trust as it also underlines the special relationship between Russia and China.

Trump says Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan do nuclear testing
On October 29, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing
Black Sea Fleet forces destroy six Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels
This happened in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Russian ambassador, top Israeli diplomat discuss bilateral ties, situation in region
"Special attention was focused on the Ukrainian crisis," the Russian embassy said
Russia’s Deputy PM outlines key prospects for Russia-China cooperation
Dmitry Chernyshenko noted increasing natural gas supplies along new routes
Three Ukrainian attacks repelled near settlements in Kharkov Region
Russian military destroyed up to 20 militants
Agenda for Putin-Tokayev talks being prepared — senior Russian security official
"There a lot of issues that are discussed with Kazakhstan, including at the highest level", Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov said
Putin interested in showing truth about Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeysk — analyst
According to Janus Putkonen, "Western journalists should look in the mirror and answer themselves: what is the real threat, who exactly is creating this threat, and who is trying to distort the realities on the ground?"
Iran begins construction of nuclear plant in northern province — vice president
According to Vice President and chief of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami, there are plans to build several more nuclear power plants to increase electricity generation to 20,000 MW
Trump not ruling out use of US Armed Forces in Nigeria
The US leader pointed out that Christians are being killed in Nigeria in very large numbers
Orban accuses Tusk of attacking Hungary and supporting war in Ukraine
The Hungarian Prime Minister believes that the Polish counterpart "is one of the most ardent pro-war politicians in Europe, but his militant policy has failed: Ukraine is gradually losing European money, and Poles are tired of war"
Nine attempts by Ukrainian forces to break out of Krasnoarmeysk repelled
The fighting took place in the northern and northwestern directions
Venezuela asks Russia, China, Iran for help in connection with US pressure — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro allegedly asked Russia to strengthen Venezuela's air defense systems, repair aviation equipment purchased from Moscow, and acquire missile weapons
Press review: Putin unveils new Russian weapons and Israel-Hamas strive to keep ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 30th
Several people injured in knife attack on train in England — police
According to the newspaper, a man armed with a large knife began attacking people after the train departed from Peterborough station
Hamas to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages
The transfer will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time, Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said
Pentagon chief announces preparations for potential measures against radicals in Nigeria
US War Secretaty Pete Hegseth stressed that "the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria must end immediately"
Russia has no information about any country intending to leave BRICS — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that "BRICS is a voluntary intergovernmental association" and that Moscow always respects its partners' sovereign foreign policies
Israel’s new ambassador arrives in Moscow
His predecessor, Simona Halperin, has already left Russia
Russia’s alleged aggressor status main fake news item in US — journalist
Washington manages to combine this agenda with another, no less blatant lie that Russia is weak and has no basic resources not only to wage war but simply for normal life, Christopher Helali noted
Russian PM to visit China with two-day visit
During the visit, Mikhail Mishustin will meet President of China Xi Jinping
Sixty-four Ukrainian drones downed at night — Russian Defense Ministry
Unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in Rostov, Saratov, Volgograd, Belgorod and Stavropol Regions
Trump’s Gaza plan is so far working, says Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Abdel Hafiz Nofal stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian forces
The Su-35S is capable of effectively gaining air superiority and destroying ground and naval targets day and night in adverse weather conditions
Euroclear unfreezes Russians’ assets without license from OFAC — RBC
Gleb Boiko, a lawyer at the NSP Law and Compliance Practice, told RBC that they are aware of three successful cases of such unblocking by different brokers
Zelensky ignores Ukrainian soldiers trapped in 'encirclements,' says ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov added that even if Kiev wanted to retreat, it would be impossible now
Macron pandering to 'real masters' with ramped up Ukraine talk — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "a great number of pseudo-national leaders in Europe today look more like managers of transnational corporations than leaders of their own states," and this is demonstrated by the policies they pursue
Preparations for Direct Line with Russian President in full swing — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that this is difficult process
Seven UAVs destroyed in Russia’s Oryol Region
There were no casualties
Trump says his meeting with Xi Jinping to ensure eternal peace
The US leader noted that the meeting was a great one for both countries
Musk's father slams Zelensky as 'joke'
Errol Musk noted that he would have nothing to say to Vladimir Zelensky
Lives of nine victims of train attack in England in danger — police
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of committing the attack
Unemployment in Finnish town of Imatra at 15% after border with Russia closed — Bloomberg
According to the agency, many shops are closed, and local companies are laying off staff
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Mexican city mayor gunned down during Day of Dead after receiving threats from cartels
According to the country’s Security Council, law enforcement detained two individuals and another assailant was killed
Focus should be on Ukraine settlement work, not on Putin-Trump meeting — Peskov
According to the Kremlin representative, there is currently no need for such a summit
US to hold nuclear tests — Trump
According to Donald Trump, he "does not want the US to be the only country that does not test"
Earthquake with magnitude of 6.8 occurred in Afghanistan
No reports about injured people and damages were received
Trump says he does not participate in discussion on frozen Russian assets
Donald Trump told reporters, commenting on the fate of Russian assets frozen in the West
US attempts to place pressure on Russia, Ukraine by diplomatic maneuvers
Balazs Orban, the Political Director to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also confirmed readiness of the Hungarian government to support the meeting between leaders of the United States and Russia in Budapest
Kiev says has received new Patriot systems from Germany
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on September 29 that Berlin had provided Kiev with three Patriot systems and would supply two more such systems by the end of this year
Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen eliminated near Kupyansk in past 24 hours
Russian soldiers also eliminated a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and a Djura armored vehicle
Situation in DPR’s Dmitrov critical for Ukrainian army — DPR head
Russian forces are successfully advancing toward Seversk and Zvanovka in the DPR, Denis Pushilin added
Trump orders servicemen to prepare potential measures against radicals in Nigeria
Donald Trump pointed out that "if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the US may very well go into that now disgraced country to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists"
Elimination of Ukrainian commandoes shows Russian military’s good awareness — expert
On November 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that all 11 members of the Ukrainian commando team were liquidated immediately after their helicopter landing approximately one kilometer northwest of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR
Israel receives remains of three more hostages — PM’s office
"The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,950 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev failed to reinforce Krasnoarmeysk defense in time, suffers heavy losses — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the Ukrainian military would likely use residential buildings to bolster their defensive capabilities
Conflict with Russia to end when Kiev has no one left to throw at front — Ukrainian MP
Artyom Dmitruk pointed out that by taking such heavy losses, Ukraine is destroying its future
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian troops attempting breakthrough toward Grishino
Russian troops eliminated all involved personnel
Ukrainian war criminals to be punished, even those exchanged — Russian MFA
Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that justice will be doled out after active hostilities are over, similar to the Nuremberg trials which held Nazi German officers to account
China proposes establishing global AI cooperation organization — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese president, China is ready to work with APEC members to jointly enhance public literacy in AI and bridge the digital and smart technology divide in the Asia-Pacific region
OPEC+ may approve daily production increase by 137,000 barrels per day — media
The meeting is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. GMT
Russia closely monitoring developments in Venezuela — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on The Washington Post report saying that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had sent a request to Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the supply of missiles, radars and aircraft
OPEC+ to compensate surplus oil production under new schedule
Compensations increased with Kazakhstan from 2.917 mln bpd to 3.203 mln bpd and declined with Russia at the same time to 10,000 bpd
Drone interrupted Bremen Airport operations for an hour
The drone operator has not been identified thus far, law enforcement authorities said
EU engaged in state sponsorship of terrorism by financing Kiev — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova commented on the reports that the European Commission may postpone its decision on expropriating Russia’s assets and, as an interim decision, decide to approve a six-month loan to Kiev
Impunity pushes Kiev to killing journalists — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, discrepancies in the UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity for 2022-2023, published in December 2024 undermined its reputation as a reliable source of information in this area
Ukrainian troops shoot at Konstantinovka population, loot city — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko also noted that there have been also cases of looting and other war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops
Explosion rocks plant in Iran’s Shiraz — TV
Nine people were injured in the incident
No need for urgent Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that hypothetically such meeting is possible
Kiev might organize explosions at refineries in Hungary, Romania — magazine
According to the magazine, there is also suspicion that Ukraine could not have executed the strikes without American, British, or European assistance
Russian youth cannot be allowed to fall prey to West’s liberal ideals — Security Council
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov called working with the younger generation a strategic priority of the country
Israeli ambassador completes her mission in Russia
According to Simona Halperin, the new ambassador Oded Joseph "will begin his mission early next week"
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Russia lodges strong protest with Japan over military drills near its territory — MFA
The ministry emphasized that such provocative military activity poses a potential threat to the security of Russia's Far Eastern borders
Russia condemns US provocations in Caribbean during anti-drug mission — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia confirms firm support for the leadership of Venezuela in protecting national sovereignty
Israel will not tolerate threats from Lebanon, will not allow Hezbollah to rearm — PM
"We will not allow Lebanon to become a renewed front against us and will act as necessary," Benjamin Netanyahu said
Expansion of trade ties between Russia and the US to be excellent course of development
Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to boost trade between the two countries
Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump
The US President added that this position may change
Russia in contact with Venezuela — Kremlin
On October 21, the Russian State Duma ratified the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty between Russia and Venezuela
Development of Burevestnik constitutes response to NATO actions — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified that it is a forced measure to maintain strategic balance
KUB kamikaze drones to operate in tandem with SKAT reconnaissance UAVs — Kalashnikov
The KUB guided munition is engineered to target both individual and group threats, including lightly armored vehicles within enemy tactical depths
Mass attack of drones thwarted in Rostov Region
No people were injured
Ukrainian forces shell DPR four times in past 24 hours
A teenager was wounded as a result of the shelling
West fears new weapons tests in Russia after Burevestnik demonstration — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the reactions are hardly reserved
Kiev troops sustain enormous losses in DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev pointed out that the "enemy still has a strong hold on the city, and has no plans of retreating"
Trump refused to confirm or deny plans of strikes against Venezuela
Donald Trump also doubted that the US is going to war against Venezuela
Kremlin interested in peaceful settlement to Venezuela-US confrontation — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the "world is already full of conflicts"
Belgium, Italy, France against transferring Russian assets to Kiev — newspaper
Paris and Rome "are concerned about their financial liabilities" if the use of Russian assets is deemed unlawful, the Italian newspaper wrote
Bloc structures in Asia could become NATO equivalents — Russian deputy defense minister
Oleg Savelyev noted that Russia sees a particular danger in the West's "active policy of eroding, reformatting, and replacing the ASEAN-centric security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region"
Two foreign civilian vessels damaged in UAV Attack on Russia’s Tuapse port
There were no injuries among the crew members
Eight OPEC+ countries to decide December oil output plan on Sunday
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time
Telegram founder announces Cocoon decentralized project
Cocoon is scheduled to be launched in November 2025
Press review: Slovakia joins Hungary and Czech bloc as South Korea eyes Northern Sea Route
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 1st
POW from Krasnoarmeysk says Ukrainian soldiers can only survive if surrender
Vyacheslav Krevenko said he has neither moral nor physical strength
Shutdown threatens modernization of US nuclear arsenal — Energy Secretary
Chris Wright pointed out that because of the shutdown, "people who have been working for decades on American weapons will be left without work or financial compensation"
Khabarovsk nuclear submarine to undergo sea trials — top brass
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders
Trump says he wants to cut nuclear arsenal
Donald Trump stressed that the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country
US upgrading abandoned naval base near Venezuela — agency
Apart from that, the United States is expanding civilian airport infrastructure in Puerto Rico and on the island of Saint Croix, the US Virgin Islands
North Korean leader visits command of elite army corps — news agency
Kim Jong Un emphasized that the mass heroism and incomparable fighting spirit of the corps' soldiers set an example for the entire Korean People's Army
Prince Andrew, stripped of his title, to receive allowance from British king — media
According to The Guardian, the amount will reportedly be several times higher than his current $26,000 pension
Around 5,000 Lithuanian trucks stuck in Belarus after border closed — customs
The trucks "can leave only after the Lithuanian authorities reopen the border," the authority said
Europe sets new record for October LNG imports
Over the first 10 months of the year, LNG deliveries from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission network remained exceeding 116.5 bln cubic meters
Suicidal to break through Russia’s encirclement in Krasnoarmeysk — Ukrainian soldier
According to the Ukrainian serviceman, his unit asked the military command to get out, and they replied that the situation would improve, but in the end, nothing was done
Strengthening ties with China is priority of Russia’s foreign policy — Deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko also mentioned the strategic cooperation between the parties
Russian army destroys bridge across Volchya River near Pokrovskoye
The strike was carried out by a crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces using air-launched weapons
Russian special forces use Arbalet-DM robotic weapon station in Ukraine – source
It is used to clear populated areas, and also allows the operator to safely monitor the situation
Poseidon, Burevestnik to ensure Russia's security for decades to come — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that "no other country in the world has such products with these tactical and technical characteristics"
One person killed after drone detonation in Belgorod Region
Three more were injured
Pantsir-S can shoot down drones as small as 30x30 cm — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, this capability effectively strips Ukrainian forces of their territorial oversight
