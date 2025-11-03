Premiers of Russia, China hold informal talks ahead of regular bilateral meeting

HANGZHOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held informal talks ahead of the 30th regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of government.

The informal talks took place in a villa on the premises of the West Lake State Guesthouse on West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Zhejiang is Li’s native province, and the Chinese and Russian premiers holding a formal meeting in Hangzhou, the province’s largest city, actually has a personal touch to it, as well.

A key stage of the life of Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a politician took place in Hangzhou. Against this backdrop, the fact that Mishustin was invited to this city is seen as a sign of Xi’s personal respect and trust as it also underlines the special relationship between Russia and China.