No public unrest expected during memorial events in Serbia’s Novi Sad — minister

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. Serbian authorities do not expect any breaches of public order during the memorial events taking place in Novi Sad on the anniversary of the tragedy at the railway station, Minister of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, Demo Berisa.

"I truly do not expect any disturbances of public order to occur. If conflicts or unrest were to happen, it would give the event a completely different meaning. This is not in the interests of either the state or the people who have come to Novi Sad today," the minister emphasized in an interview with the Tanjug agency.

Berisa noted that the memorial processions and gatherings are taking place in a calm atmosphere and that the security forces have the situation under control. According to him, citizens are respecting law and order, there are no grounds for any intervention and attempts by certain individuals to provoke tension are not gaining traction in society.

Serbia holds a Day of Mourning on November 1, announced by the government, in memory of the victims of the tragedy at a railway station in Novi Sad where 16 people perished in 2024. State flags on buildings are at half-staff, while the media have excluded entertainment and musical programs from their broadcasts.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on his fellow countrymen to retain their dignity and unity. The Serbian leader took part in a memorial service held at the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade. The service was led by Serbian Patriarch Porfirije. The head of state emphasized that on this mournful day, "without hard words and differences, we must pray for the dead in silence" and "let the sorrow of families unite us instead of dividing."

Memorial rallies take place in various cities, primarily in Novi Sad, where residents lay flowers at the railway station and observe a moment of silence for the victims. In the evening, memorial processions and gatherings are scheduled.