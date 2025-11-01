MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Ukraine should be worried about running out of manpower in its fight against Russia, Artyom Dmitruk, Verkhovna Rada deputy, wrote on Telegram.

The politician noted that the Ukrainian government is already running low on people to mobilize: "The war is coming to an end - but not a political end, a human end. The end, when there simply won't be anyone left to throw at the front. Ukraine is depleted."

"It is with great regret that we have to admit that the war will end not through diplomacy or for the sake of saving lives, but because there will simply be no more people left."

The MP pointed out that by taking such heavy losses, Ukraine is destroying its future. "Coercive measures stop working, and fear has lost its power. People are no longer afraid of going to trial or prison, because it is better than certain death at the front," he believes.

Since February 2022, general mobilization has been announced in Ukraine and has been repeatedly extended, while the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that men of military age cannot avoid service. Videos of military mobilization and conflicts between citizens and military enlistment offices in different cities are regularly published on Ukrainian social networks.