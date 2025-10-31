Erdogan says Israel has no right to play victim card in Gaza war

ANKARA, October 31. /TASS/. Israel is the aggressor in the Gaza war, not the victim, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Over the past two years, the Israeli government has killed 70,000 Gazans, of whom more than 20,000 were children, before the eyes of the world. More than 170,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters were injured in Israeli attacks. There is literally not a single building left intact in Gaza. Schools, churches, mosques, and hospitals were deliberately targeted. Some say that Israel is not guilty. How can this be? Israel has nuclear weapons, the most powerful bombs. Israel can deliver strikes on Gaza when it wants. How can it escape blame?" he told the TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

"Israel is not innocent, on the contrary, it is the aggressor," Erdogan stressed and accused the present-day international system, in particular the UN Security Council, of "delaying resolutions on the most pressing humanitarian crises and concrete human rights violations." This system, in his words, "needs fresh ideas and reshaping.".