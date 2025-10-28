MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The potential deployment of 2,000 French soldiers and officers to Ukraine is a strategic move by French President Emmanuel Macron designed to secure his political position, French war correspondent working in the Donbas region and editor-in-chief of International Reporters Christelle Neant told TASS.

"This is necessary for Macron because France is facing a severe internal crisis. Rating agencies, including Fitch, and others have issued negative outlooks. The economy is struggling, and the landscape is highly unstable. Several prime ministers have changed in the past two years. Many want Macron to step down, but he refuses. Additionally, a major scandal involving his wife has erupted. I believe this is merely a diversion tactic: war serves as a convenient excuse to avoid discussing domestic issues. That’s why it benefits Macron," she said.

Earlier, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that Macron has instructed the French general staff to prepare a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers for deployment to Ukraine in support of the Kiev regime.

According to the SVR, the core of this force will consist of assault units from the French Foreign Legion, largely recruited from Latin American countries, and already stationed in Polish regions bordering Ukraine. The troops are undergoing intensive combat training and are being equipped with weapons and military gear.