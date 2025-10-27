International force unwilling to enforce peace in Gaza — Jordanian king

LONDON, October 27. /TASS/. Arab and Islamic countries, who are planning to form an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, are ready to train the Palestinian police, but are not willing to go on armed patrol missions in the enclave, King of Jordan Abdullah II said.

"What is the mandate of security forces inside of Gaza? And we hope that it is peacekeeping, because if it's peace enforcing, nobody will want to touch that," he told BBC in an interview.

"Peacekeeping is that you're sitting there supporting the local police force, the Palestinians, which Jordan and Egypt are willing to train in large numbers, but that takes time. If we're running around Gaza on patrol with weapons, that's not a situation that any country would like to get involved in," the Jordanian king added.

King Abdullah II said he would not send Jordanian forces to Gaza because his country was "too close politically" to the situation in the enclave. At the same time, he expressed hope that Palestine’s radical movement Hamas will keep its promise not to play any role in post-war governance of the Gaza Strip.

"I don't know them, but those that are working extremely close to them - Qatar and Egypt - feel very, very optimistic that they will abide by that," he said.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document calls for, in particular, the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israeli and Hamas representatives had reached agreements on the first phase of the peace plan following talks in Egypt, and a ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on October 10.