Belgian official warns of Russia’s 'painful' response to possible asset seizure

BRUSSELS, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s response to a possible seizure of its assets could deal a heavy blow to Belgium’s economy, Theo Francken, Belgian minister of defense and foreign trade, said.

In a post on the X social media platform, he pointed out that the seizure of sovereign assets had not been considered even during World War II.

According to Francken, Russia "may see the move as an act of war and deal a heavy blow to Belgium, which would be very painful." He believes that in response, Russia "may seize Western assets worth 200 billion euros" on its territory.