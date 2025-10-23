Trump sets new government shutdown record — media

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has surpassed the previous record for the duration of government shutdowns, the Axios news website reported.

"As of Thursday, Trump has led the country through 57 days of a government shutdown across his two terms. Of those, 36 were during his first administration," the report reads.

The previous record was set by Jimmy Carter, who served as US president in 1977-1981. During his administration, there were five government shutdowns, totaling 56 days. Two government shutdowns took place under Bill Clinton, who was US president in 1993-2001.

The current shutdown began on October 1, after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on government spending bills. Both parties keep blaming each other for triggering the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes.

Since 1977, US government funding has been suspended more than 20 times due to disagreements between the administration and Congress.