About 7 million people took part in nationwide No Kings protest in US — organizers

NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. At least 7 million people took part in the No Kings nationwide protest against US President Donald Trump’s policies in the United States, the event’s organizers said.

"In one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in US history, nearly seven million Americans gathered today, 2 million more than June, in over 2,700 cities and towns for the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, standing together in nonviolent defiance of authoritarianism and affirming that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings," organizers said in a statement.

The previous No Kings protests took place on June 14, Trump's birthday and the day of the military parade in Washington. At least 2,100 protests took place in American cities, attracting approximately 5 million people.