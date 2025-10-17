Zelensky wants Trump to let him buy US weapons without restrictions — official

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. During his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky wants to secure his permission to purchase all US weapons without any restrictions, the head of his office Andrey Yermak told Axios.

A key issue Zelensky wants to discuss with Trump is the expansion of the weapons systems the US will agree to sell, the portal wrote.

"We need a US political decision that we will be able to buy any weapons which we need without any restrictions," Yermak was quoted as saying.

At the same time, he acknowledged that there had been delays in the scheme by which NATO countries buy US weapons to send them to Ukraine, "particularly when it comes to air defense systems."

On Friday, Trump plans to receive Vladimir Zelensky in the White house. Earlier, the US leader said that Zelensky would ask him to authorize Tomahawk deliveries to his country.