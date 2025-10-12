20 countries confirm participation in Gaza peace summit in Egypt

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. At least 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the Gaza peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh on October 13, the office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said.

"The summit is expected to be attended by the leaders and senior representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Apart from that, the UN secretary general, the European Council president, and the secretary general of the Arab League are expected to take part," it said as cited by the Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya television channel.

The Gaza peace summit is being convened in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, Hamas has refused to take part. It is not yet clear whether Qatar, which acted as a mediator during the consultations, will attend the summit.